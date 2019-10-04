'Etzebeth gets away with murder,' HRC legal head tells cheering Langebaan residents

Jones’s remarks were cheered in the packed Seabreeze Community Hall, where mostly coloured residents gathered to hear about the SAHRC’s decision to take Etzebeth to court for alleged hate speech.

“We have mounted an offensive against racism and hate speech. The facts in this case suggest there is a case for Eben to answer,” said Jones.

“We have been told that this is not the first time Eben has done this. He has also managed to get away with it, but this time it stops here.”

He told the crowd former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi “humbled himself” before him and repented after admitting he was a racist, and that Etzebeth could do the same.

“Here we have a criminal suspect who has been sent to Japan to represent our country. He is singing our national anthem. He should be in a prison cell in Langebaan. He should be charged with attempted murder,” said Jones.

He told the community Etzebeth would be given three weeks to file his responding affidavit and would then be expected to appear in court.

“You must be here with your placards. We are fighting a system,” said Jones.

Khoisan Defiance Campaign organiser Sammy Claassen said the case was about “serious racism in Langebaan”.

He added: “The people who were assaulted gave up hope. It seems white people involved in crime get special treatment.”