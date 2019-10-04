‘Cull crime to save Bay tourism’ -Democratic Alliance
For every eight tourists in the Bay a job is created – and that must be protected.
Tabling his motion of exigency during a safety and security committee meeting on Thursday, DA councillor Gustav Rautenbach said tourism stakeholders in the metro had raised the issue of increased crime in the metro, saying that it was affecting the number of people visiting the city...
