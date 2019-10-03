News

PODCAST | Chatting to serial killer Moses Sithole's pen pal

True Crime South Africa

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 03 October 2019
In 1996 South African serial killer Moses Sithole was found guilty of 38 murders and 40 rapes.
In 1996 South African serial killer Moses Sithole was found guilty of 38 murders and 40 rapes.
Image: File picture

In 1996, Moses Sithole was sentenced to 2,410 years in prison for a prolific series of murders. The mind of man who could commit such atrocities has been a fascination to professionals and the public alike.

Many journalists attempted to interview him and  Sithole  was not short of prospective pen pals — well-meaning individuals who were interested in communicating with him in the hopes that they could truly understand his psyche.

One such person was Charmaine Ó Neale. She first visited Sithole as part of a prison ministry programme in 2004 and they began to communicate by letter.

In True Crime SA’s first interview, we talk to Ó Neale about those experiences. She reads us parts of the letters and cards she received from Sithole and tells us how she realised that something very dark was happening in their communications.

Listen to the thrilling episode:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

PODCAST | The ABC Killer: Moses Sithole

Moses Sithole was a man of many names — The ABC Killer, the Gauteng Strangler and the South African Strangler — not to mention at least a dozen ...
News
3 days ago

PODCAST | The Unsolved Murder of Jacoba Schroeder

In August 1949, SA was in the throes of change, the system of apartheid had just been implemented and the country and its people were desperately ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Understanding the Krugersdorp Killers case

In this week's True Crime South Africa we discuss the scourge of gender-based violence and do a deep dive into some interesting information that ...
News
3 weeks ago

Latest Videos

'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town
FROM THE GROUND: Call to 'fix the situation' in Dunoon urgently

Most Read

X