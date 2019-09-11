News

PODCAST | Understanding the Krugersdorp Killers case

By NICOLE ENGELBRECHT - 11 September 2019
The alleged 'Krugersdorp Killers', Marcel Steyn, Cecilia Steyn and Zak Valentine in the South Gauteng High Court.
Image: Iavan Pijoos

In this week's True Crime South Africa we discuss the scourge of gender-based violence and do a deep dive into some interesting information that emerged during the pre-sentencing hearing of the last three Electus per Deus members.

Zak Valentine, Cecilia Steyn and Marcel Steyn were found guilty on a range of charges emanating from a murder, robbery and fraud spree between 2012 and 2016 in which 11 people were killed.

We covered the so-called Krugersdorp Killers in Episode 4 of True Crime South Africa.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447)

