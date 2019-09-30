PODCAST | The ABC Killer: Moses Sithole

He would play on the desperation of job seekers, promising them excellent employment opportunities and then, when he had earned their trust, the real Moses would make an appearance. When he was sentenced to 2410 years imprisonment in 1997, he had the highest body count of any convicted serial killer.

True Crime SA explores the roots of this serial killer’s deep hatred towards his victims, the disturbing acts he committed and a mystery which still surrounds this case decades later — did Moses Sithole have a partner-in-crime?

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082 821 3447)

