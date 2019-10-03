Alleged gangster Nafiz Modack brings 40-strong security force to court

Murder threats took centre stage when alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack's extortion trial resumed in Cape Town.

Before the investigating officer in the case started testifying at Cape Town regional court on Wednesday, Modack claimed he had received a phone call from an unknown number.

The person at the other end of the line threatened to shoot him at court on Wednesday morning in an expletive-filled exchange of threats, caught on a cellphone recording.

Outside court, a contingent of about 40 burly men dressed in black suits represented Modack’s security team.

At the approaches to the court, members of the police anti-gang unit stood guard, armed with assault rifles.