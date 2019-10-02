Court bid to reclaim cigarette haul worth R18m turns to ashes
Judge rules against alleged smuggler’s application for return of cigarettes seized in raid
An alleged cigarette smuggler’s court bid to have hundreds of thousands of cigarettes worth an estimated R18m returned to him after a raid on his Malabar home has gone up in smoke.
Ashraf Laher, the owner of Southern Ambition 201 CC, had launched an application with the Port Elizabeth High Court after criminal charges of fraud, forgery and uttering were struck from the roll...
