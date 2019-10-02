Kings need to muster up courage, keep cool heads to undo Munster

Cool heads in the heat of battle are needed if the Isuzu Southern Kings want to pull off a win against Irish outfit Munster on Saturday, Kings assistant coach Braam van Straaten said.



After coming close to toppling the Cardiff Blues in their opening game, the Kings are preparing to face Munster in their second outing at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 4pm)...

