How important is Algoa Bay to you, and why?

People use Algoa Bay in so many different ways, and now there is a chance for you to flag that activity and its importance in your life.

Whether it is swimming, fishing or bunkering, it is all critical to the big picture as researchers look to formulate a milestone marine spatial plan for the bay aimed at ensuring a healthy marine system that can be sustainably developed.

Algoa Bay was chosen as a pilot because it combines a rich array of marine life and ecosystems with multiple human uses and spheres of governance.

But the aim is to roll out the plan, if it can be successfully developed, to cover all South African waters.

The process is being driven by Nelson Mandela University’s Institute for Coastal and Marine Research in collaboration with a range of partners.

The latest phase – the Algoa Bay Collaborative Dynamic Modelling exercise – is focused on developing a scenario-planning tool to plan for current and future human activities in the Bay.

A doctoral student on the project, Estee Vermeulen, said the aim of this latest phase was to deepen the involvement of stakeholders in sectors including shipping, fishing, shellfish mariculture, conservation, tourism, culture, recreation and land-based discharge activities.

“The project aims to facilitate multi-sectoral stakeholder engagement and to simulate sustainable management strategies to ensure both economic prosperity and environmental sustainability,” she said.

“The goal is to improve decision-making and to achieve a more holistic understanding of the connections between the different activity sectors in Algoa Bay and the marine environment generally.”

The exercise depended on stakeholder involvement to provide information and ideas and contribute to sustainable marine planning, she said.

“It’s a unique opportunity to have your say and give input towards a shared understanding of marine planning and management for the bay.”

NMU research chair in marine spatial planning Prof Mandy Lombard said the project’s completed first phase had focused on the collection of data reflecting all the Bay’s natural systems, plus the different governance systems in place.

“Phase two aims to address the socioeconomic system, and tie all three systems together in an overall model that can inform marine spatial planning decisions in the bay.”

One of the drivers for the rollout of the marine spatial plan project was the government’s Operation Phakisa, launched in 2014 with the aim of unlocking the economic potential of SA’s marine sector.

Another was the Marine Spatial Planning Act, passed in 2018, she said.

“Current single-sector planning can lead to unsustainable practices and conflict between different activities.

“Instead, integrated planning can promote sustainable activities and maximise socioeconomic benefits while ensuring environmental protection.”

Project partners include Rhodes University, the University of Fort Hare, Council for Geo-science, SA Environmental Observation Network, SA Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity, African Coelacanth Ecosystem Project, the departments of higher education and science and technology, and the National Research Foundation.

For more information or to give input, e-mail algoabayproject@gmail.com