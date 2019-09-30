Songbird Berita’s musical mission to uplift women
Inspired by her grandmothers, Eastern Cape songstress Gugulethu Khumalo, better known as Berita, has taken on the task of uplifting women through her entrepreneurial journey as the owner of her record label, Assali.
The Thandolwethu hitmaker put on the hat of businesswoman when she founded her own label, Assali Music, and released the first single, Ndicel’ikiss, under the label in January, followed by Yours in August...
