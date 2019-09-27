Winnie should’ve led ANC – Sisulu

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu said if Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had become president of the ANC after former president Thabo Mbeki, patriarchy in the ANC and in society would have been dealt with.

And, she said, the EFF would not exist today.

Sisulu was addressing an event in honour of MadikizelaMandela in Ngqamakhwe, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

“Let us reimagine her impact on SA politics if, after Mbeki, she had become the president – and perhaps [Jacob] Zuma after her.

“I am certain that the patriarchal tendencies in society and in the organisation would have been attended to.

“She would not have allowed us to be where we are right now,” Sisulu said.

The ANC stalwart, who died in 2018, would have turned 83 on September 26.

Sisulu said EFF leader Julius Malema would have not formed his own party had Madikizela-Mandela been president of the ANC.