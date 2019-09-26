Boet, the word ‘m*ffie’ is not a joke, watchdog tells radio station

Hot91.9FM has been lashed by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) following its use of the word “m*ffie” in a comedy skit, with the station apologising to its audiences on Wednesday morning.



The controversial skit aired in August on the Mansfield in the Morning radio show, meant to satirise Alexa or Siri-styled voice-activated home assistants. In the skit, the SA version called Sarel used the word m*ffie to describe a man who wanted to watch US sitcom Friends...

