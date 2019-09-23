Three arrested for robbing teen at Summerstrand home

Three men were caught red-handed while having a party just hours after allegedly robbing a Summerstrand home and making off with a car, electronic goods and alcohol.

The men, aged between 20 and 37, were caught after they had allegedly dropped off the stolen goods at a house in Rowallan Park and abandoned the car.

Unknown to the robbers, the car, a Hyundai, belonging to an 18-year-old, was fitted with a tracking device, which allowed police to retrace the suspects’ steps.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the robbery happened at 6.50pm on Saturday and that the men had entered the house through an unlocked kitchen door.

“The 18-year-old was watching television when she noticed a man,” Naidu said.

“Her parents were in Gauteng and there was another person in the house, but she was sleeping.

“A confrontation ensued and the suspect took her to a room where she was tied up.

“At that stage she heard talking and realised that there was more than one suspect inside the house,” Naidu said.

“They ransacked the house and stole several television sets, an iPad, a cellphone and other household items.

“The items were packed into the Hyundai and they fled.”

After realising the men had left, the woman raised the alarm.

“With the assistance of the tracking device fitted in the car, the vehicle was found abandoned in Masson Street, in Francis Evert Park, by about 9pm.

“The vehicle’s movements were then backtracked, which led police to a house in Pollock Street, Rowallan Park, where it had stopped for about 10 minutes prior to being abandoned.”

Naidu said by 10.10pm members of the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit had stormed the house and found three men “partying” in the flatlet at the back.

“The outbuilding of the house was searched and the three were found inside.

“All the stolen property was found hidden in various rooms.”

Officials on the scene confirmed the men were partying and drinking alcohol they had allegedly just stolen.

During another robbery, at about 4.40am on Saturday, a 25-year-old homeowner was shot in the buttocks in Kwanoxolo.

“The home owner was asleep but woke to three men in his bedroom,” Naidu said.

“One of the suspects pointed a firearm at him and demanded he hand over money and his cellphone.”

The man decided to fight back and was shot in buttocks.

“A 9mm pistol suspected to be that of the suspect was found behind a couch.

“The serial number was filed off,” Naidu said.

No arrests have yet been made.

The three suspects who were arrested in Rowallan Park are set to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.