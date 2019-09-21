Newborn baby found dumped among bushes in Eastern Cape

Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for the mother of a one-day-old baby boy who was found dumped among bushes at Westborne township in Queenstown on Thursday.

The baby was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police.

“Police arrived at the scene and they found the baby still alive. The baby was taken to Frontier Hospital for examination and for a place of safety and he is still in good condition,” the police said in a statement.

A case of child abandonment has been opened by Queenstown police.

“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist with the whereabouts of the mother of the child to contact Queenstown police at 045 808 6029 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”