Sentencing of men convicted of killing Helenvale toddler postponed

Sentencing proceedings in the trial of two men convicted of the murder of a two-year-old Helenvale boy were delayed again in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

No reason was given.

The case has been dogged by a number of postponements, stalling as one of the convicted murderers was at one stage too ill to attend court.

Maxwell Muller and Marshall Thomas, both 22 and alleged members of the Dondolos gang, were convicted in July of the murder of Hakeem Baartman, who was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

The pair were convicted of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The court found that on November 18 2017 Thomas and Muller were in the yard of a house in Hartebees Street when they opened fire on a 17year-old boy sitting nearby.

During the shooting, Hakeem was hit and died later that day in hospital.

Sentencing is expected to get under way on October 11.