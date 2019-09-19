News

I’m no gangster – Wendell Petersen

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 19 September 2019

Alleged gang kingpin Wendell Petersen who, with three others, faces a string of charges related to a triple murder, vehemently denied being a gangster and the leader of the Dustlifes gang.

He was under cross-examination in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Starved of water - misery mounts in Adelaide as supply dries up
Adelaide residents in dire need of water

Most Read

X