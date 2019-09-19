I’m no gangster – Wendell Petersen
Alleged gang kingpin Wendell Petersen who, with three others, faces a string of charges related to a triple murder, vehemently denied being a gangster and the leader of the Dustlifes gang.
He was under cross-examination in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.