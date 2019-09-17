WATCH | Truck drivers forced to flee after two trucks torched in North West

Two trucks were set alight in Lichtenburg, North West, in the early hours of Tuesday.

"Two trucks were allegedly driving on Deelkraal Road outside Lichtenburg at 6am," said police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma.

"There were stones on the road and four suspects allegedly walked in front of the first truck."

Botha said the truck drivers tried to make a U-turn but both trucks "jack-knifed" and the drivers had to run away from the suspects on foot.