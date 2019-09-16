Eastern Cape boxing film set in Mdantsane heads to Oscars
East London-based boxing movie Knuckle City is on the way to the Oscars, with its creators hoping they will pull a Tsotsi and bring the sought-after Academy Award home.
Knuckle City’s official Oscar submission was announced by National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) CEO Makhosazana Khanyile last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.