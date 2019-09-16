Eastern Cape boxing film set in Mdantsane heads to Oscars

East London-based boxing movie Knuckle City is on the way to the Oscars, with its creators hoping they will pull a Tsotsi and bring the sought-after Academy Award home.



Knuckle City’s official Oscar submission was announced by National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) CEO Makhosazana Khanyile last week...

