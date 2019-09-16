East London dad killed in ‘apartheid-style’ raid, distraught family claims
In what the family have described as an “apartheid-style” raid, Hawks officers kicked open doors, ordered an East London family out of their home and shot dead security guard Thembisile Ludziya, 59, just after midnight on Saturday.
The family said members of the elite crime-fighting unit fired at Ludziya several times, dragged one of his sons on the floor and never produced a search warrant or warrant of arrest...
