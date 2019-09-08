Disciplinary action must be swifter: Delays costly to Gauteng health dept

The Gauteng health department has 84 disciplinary cases that date back for more than six months, and two cases have dragged on for more than a year.

This is revealed by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in a written reply to questions in the Gauteng Legislature by DA member of the legislature Jack Bloom.

The one case that has lasted more than a year involves remuneration of work outside working hours, said Bloom, while the other one involves acting beyond authority, fraudulent travelling claims and non-compliance to policy.

"Furthermore, 18 officials have been paid R2,052,464 while suspended on full pay," he said.

According to Masuku, the long delays are due to “complexity of cases, unnecessary postponements, and capacity constraints”.

Bloom commented: "Personnel management is a serious weakness in the Gauteng health department. Lack of speedy and effective discipline leads to poor work performance..."