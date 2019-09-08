Uyinene Mrwetyana suspect signed declaration stating he did not have criminal record: Post Office

The SA Post Office says the man charged with killing Uyinene Mrwetyana lied to them that he did not have any past criminal record.

In a statement sent to the Sunday Times in response to questions, the Post Office said their preliminary investigation found that the man’s appointment did not follow its routine recruitment process.

He has been charged with rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice, after he confessed last week to killing the 19-year-old student at the Clareinch post office. He cannot be named by order of the court.

It later emerged that the man had a criminal history.

Post Office board spokesperson Charles Nwaila confirmed that the man was not screened when he was appointed - first as a part time employee, through a labour broker, and then later as a full-time employee.

He said when the man was offered a permanent contract in 2013, he declared that he did not have any past criminal record.

“During 2016, the implicated employee was appointed into a permanent teller position. During this time he had signed another declaration confirming that he did not have any criminal record. He also affirmed an oath required by the Sapo Act committing to be honest and trustworthy, and to act in accordance with the law.”