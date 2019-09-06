Candidates jostle for Ward 20 spot left vacant by jailed ANC councillor
After losing a seat in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, the ANC is hoping to once again control Kwazakhele’s Ward 20 in the by-election taking place in less than two weeks’ time.
The ANC, DA, EFF and UDM are all vying for the position left vacant by former ANC ward councillor Bongo Nombiba, who is serving a five-year sentence for fraud at St Albans prison...
