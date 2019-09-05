Ramaphosa 'appalled at the war being waged' on women in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a host of measures to combat gender-based violence in the wake of protests against the increasing rate of rape and femicide in the country.

Addressing the nation in a prerecorded address on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa said government would overhaul and modernise the national sex offender register and he would ask parliament to consider amending the legislation to make the register public.

"I will propose to cabinet that all crimes against women and children should attract harsher minimum sentences. We agree with the women of the country that the state should oppose bail and parole for perpetrators of rape and murder against women and children," Ramaphosa said.

He committed that all spheres of his government would do more to help the victims of gender-based violence and to deal with its prevalence in society, saying he would use "every means at the disposal of the state" to deal with the matter.

"The minister of finance will be asked to allocate additional funding to the national machinery to coordinate our campaign against gender-based violence," Ramaphosa said.