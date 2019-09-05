Bafana Bafana’s hastily organised friendly against Madagascar is off

Bafana Bafana’s hastily organised international friendly against Madagascar has been called off.

The South African Football Association (Safa) did not immediately give the reasons for the Indian Ocean islanders' decision to withdraw from the match on Thursday afternoon.

Original opponents Zambia pulled out earlier in the week citing safety concerns following the xenophobic attacks that broke out in Gauteng.

This means new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki will have to wait a little longer for his first match in charge of the senior national team.