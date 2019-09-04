Trucking routes ‘back to normal’ around Nelson Mandela Bay area
A trucking strike that threatened Bay businesses appears to have come to an end, with trucking routes clear, but drivers remain on high alert.
Police confirmed trucking routes around Nelson Mandela Bay appeared to be operating as usual despite drivers still being on edge...
