'Shots fired' as UWC students target alleged rapists in residence

Violence erupted at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) early on Wednesday amid a rush to identify alleged rapists following the murder of University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Students went to UWC's Kovacs student village in the early hours to point out suspected rapists, said university spokesperson Gasant Abarder.

"The students allegedly tried to apprehend the individuals," he said. "Police arrived on the scene and took action in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

"The students accused of these crimes were removed from the premises."

Abarder said it was understood that the police had fired shots.