Relative's plan to rent out home of Nene's 'killer' sparked arson, says councillor

Ward councillor Mngxunyeni told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that a relative of the alleged killer had provoked residents by sending prospective tenants to the house while the investigation into Mrwetyana's murder is still under way.

Mngxunyeni said the community felt the relative was being insensitive and irresponsible.

The councillor said he had called a community meeting outside the house on Tuesday. “I called the meeting to give the community feedback from police.

“I told the residents at the meeting that investigation is still pending and therefore they should wait for the outcome of that process. But it was out of my control. I don’t encourage residents to undermine the justice system.”

Mngxunyeni said the relative of the alleged killer - who cannot be named in terms of a court order - provoked the community.

“The [relative] went to that house and removed the furniture. He did not report that to me or the street committee," he said.

“After that he sent people to assess the house because he wanted to rent it out. The community asked the prospective tenants what they were doing on the property because I had told them not to tamper with the house as it is a crime scene.

"They said [the relative] had sent them. Residents queried why the [relative] was in a hurry to rent out the house when the investigation is still ongoing.”