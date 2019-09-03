Seven students held after violent clashes at NMU

Seven Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students, including the student representative council (SRC) head, were arrested during violent clashes at the university on Monday.

NMU management decided at a meeting later on Monday to suspend academic activities on campus on Tuesday.

The conflict started at about 6am as students protesting against security breaches on campus tried to blockade access via University Way.

Campus security fired paintballs and police moved in with stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

The protesters, led by the EFF Student Command, retreated to the gate of the Sol Plaatjie Residence, where they ensconced themselves with a municipal rubbish bin full of rocks, using mattresses as shields and catapults to fire off missiles at their antagonists.

At about noon, however, the authorities stormed into the grounds of the residence and detained two more students.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a policeman was slightly injured when one of the protesters threw a rock through a side window of the vehicle he was sitting in earlier in the day.

She said seven students had been detained.

“No names are being released as they have not yet been charged, but one of them is the leader of the student representative council.

“They will probably be charged on Tuesday for public violence, incitement to violence and obstructing police in the course of their duties.”

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said authorities had moved to secure the university.

“Violence ensued and the police had to enforce the standing interdict that prohibits protesting students from blocking access to the university,” she said.

“This resulted in a standoff between protesting students and police.

“Besides the police vehicle, we are aware of at least one visitor’s car that was damaged by stones thrown by protesters.”

EFF Student Command leader Athinkosi Dayi, 24, said university management had committed last week to show evidence by September 1 of a new security plan to improve the safety of students.

“There was nothing, not even an effort to keep us updated, so we decided to strike.”

Dayi said the protest would not stop despite the arrests, which included members of the EFF and the ANC-aligned SA Students Congress and their Eastern Cape chair, Bamanye Matiwane, who is also the president of the SRC.

“Our aim is a total shutdown. Whatever the numbers supporting us today, there will be double that tomorrow.”

Looking on from the fringes, Charles Mkhize, 23, said little was being done to stop “outsiders” – people who were neither students nor staff nor law-