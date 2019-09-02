Port Elizabeth filmmakers highlight plight of ex-prisoners

A love for filmmaking and telling authentic South African stories has brought two creative Kwazakhele people together to show how difficult it can be for former prisoners to integrate back into society.

Phume’Jele (get out of jail) is a movie written and directed by Thabang Molapo, 26, stars Athenkosi Kilane, 31, and tells the story of a man who is released from prison and has to navigate his way through the challenge of being integrated back into society.

Phume’Jele premiered at the D-Jazz Lounge in Kwazakhele on Sunday, free of charge.

Molapo said the story was inspired by people he grew up with and how over time they had changed and some landed up in prison.

“Phume’Jele also shows how, even though they are free from bars, former inmates’ minds are still imprisoned.

“It’s a mental thing. They haven’t freed themselves from thinking the deeds that landed them in prison in the first place are the chains holding them back,” Molapo said.

He and Kilane are friends who grew up in Kwazakhele and because of their love for the arts have teamed up on several occasions.

Kilane said the movie also mirrored how society would often discourage people from giving firsthand accounts of what they witnessed.

“The community will often tell a person that if you testify then you’re no longer safe.

“This contributes to the scourge of crime and doesn’t assist towards production.”

Phume’Jele was produced by the partners’ company, Hood Nigga Production.

They hope to raise awareness of the issue of reintegration of former prisoners.

“Everyone needs a second chance and this movie shows what is possible if that person is given a second chance,” Molapo said.