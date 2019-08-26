Mrs SA hopeful’s fashion show with a difference

Influential women in Nelson Mandela Bay’s corporate sector took to the catwalk on Saturday in fine style.

Their excursion to the fashion ramp at Continental Cars, Greenacres, was a show of support for Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa finalist Olwethu Nodada’s charity fashion show.

Nodada hosted the event to raise funds for the pageant’s official charity, Women 4 Women.

Nodada invited businesswomen to model designer Franscois Britton’s clothing on the fashion runway.

Models included BLC attorneys’ equity director Sonja Tifloen, Greyvensteins Incorporated law firm director Liesel Greyvenstein, Remax Independent Properties owner Kobie Potgieter and NDS Professional Makeup founder Nina de Sousa.

“The name Women 4 Women speaks for itself – it’s a charity for women by women and we seek to empower women through skills development and provision of education,” Nodada said.

The fashion event is a buildup to Nodada’s participation in the Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa pageant finals in Johannesburg on November 8.

“All the finalists each have to host an event, although the amount of funds we raise will not influence who becomes the titleholder,” she said.

Nodada, a marketing specialist, is one of 25 married women gunning for the title.

The Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa 2019 winner will walk away with an array of prizes, including a car from Suzuki, an Emperor’s Palace accommodation voucher, a year’s supply of Catrice Cosmetics, a Tammy Taylor Nails franchise and other prizes valued at about R1m.

Nodada, a mother of two girls, entered the competition because she has a passion for charity work.