Bay metro police women’s forum shows it cares

Members take part in uplifting events, programmes

PREMIUM

Who would have thought the tough metro police could also render blush-pink manicure treatments and stress-relieving massage services?



Members of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro police department have proven they, too, have a softer side through the work being done by their Women’s Network Forum...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.