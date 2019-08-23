Marlon Daniels lashes out at Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya

PA councillor fumes that Mafaya is on sick leave more often than at work

PREMIUM

Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels is looking for a tenant to occupy Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya’s office.



Taking to Facebook in the early hours of Thursday, Daniels said Mafaya’s office had been underutilised because she was “more at home than [in the] office”...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.