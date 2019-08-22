Sowetans vow to continue electricity protest

Residents of Mapetla Extension, Soweto, yesterday blockaded roads with burning tyres and rocks in protest over blackouts that hit the area at the beginning of June.

At least 125 homes have been without electricity for weeks after a transformer malfunctioned, leaving residents in the dark. The residents have vowed to continue their protest until power is restored by power utility Eskom.

Police were called to the scene as schooling at Mapetla Secondary could not take place due to the violent protest.

One of the residents, Zanele Makhubo, said when they asked Eskom to come and fix the problem they were told that they have to pay their electricity bills first.

"It is not just that we don't want to pay but the people who live in this area are mostly pensioners. They will not be able to pay unless an arrangement is made with Eskom."

Makhubo said Eskom should come and speak with the residents, cancel all debts and make new payment arrangements with them.