EP's Elephants ready to rumble

PREMIUM

Thanks to their new found momentum, the resurgent Elephants are confident they can travel to Welkom and “do the job” against the Griffons on Saturday, EP coach Chumani Booi predicted.



A late season surge has propelled EP into the Currie Cup First Division semi-finals and sent out a strong signal that the Elephants are once again force to be reckoned with...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.