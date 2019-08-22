Sport

EP's Elephants ready to rumble

PREMIUM
By George Byron - 22 August 2019

Thanks to their new found momentum, the resurgent Elephants are confident they can travel to Welkom and “do the job” against the Griffons on Saturday, EP coach Chumani Booi predicted.

A late season surge has propelled EP into the Currie Cup First Division semi-finals and sent out a strong signal that the Elephants are once again force to be reckoned with...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga believes he was target of a hit
Zimbabwe anti-government protest: What's happened so far

Most Read

X