Mzansi on old SA flag ruling: 'It doesn't erase racial hatred'

There has been mixed reaction to the equality court ruling that the gratuitous display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.

The ruling was passed down on Wednesday when the court considered the matter brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission.

Delivering the ruling, Judge President Phineas Mojapelo said that displaying the flag was both racist and discriminatory

“Those who display the old flag consciously and deliberately choose not to display the new democratic, all-uniting, nonracial flag. They choose oppression over liberating symbols. They intend to insult and awaken feelings of white supremacy,” he said.

He said displays of the flag were offensive not only to black people but to members of the LGBT+ community, and that its display could fairly be seen as a message propagating hatred and hurtfulness.