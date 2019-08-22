News

Mzansi on old SA flag ruling: 'It doesn't erase racial hatred'

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 22 August 2019
The Equality Court has ruled that the gratuitous display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.
There has been mixed reaction to the equality court ruling that the gratuitous display of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.

The ruling was passed down on Wednesday when the court considered the matter brought by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the SA Human Rights Commission.

Delivering the ruling, Judge President Phineas Mojapelo said that displaying the flag was both racist and discriminatory

“Those who display the old flag consciously and deliberately choose not to display the new democratic, all-uniting, nonracial flag. They choose oppression over liberating symbols. They intend to insult and awaken feelings of white supremacy,” he said.

He said displays of the flag were offensive not only to black people but to members of the LGBT+ community, and that its display could fairly be seen as a message propagating hatred and hurtfulness.

Mojapelo added that he believed the display of the flag was an insult to ubuntu.

“The Constitutional Court has time and again emphasised the importance of historical context when considering human dignity, especially the history of racialised inequality in SA, a unique attribute of which was the denial of human dignity to black South Africans,” he said.

After the news broke, Mzansi took to social media to express their views on the ruling.

Here is a snapshot of some of the mixed reactions:

