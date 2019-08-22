Nozipho Bell psyched up for boxing title defence

Port Elizabeth’s World Boxing Federation featherweight champion Nozipho Bell will put her title on the line for the first time when she faces Germany’s Alesia Graf at the Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre on October 4.



Bell will be looking to redeem herself after losing the vacant International Boxing Organisation super-featherweight crown to England’s Terri Harper in July...

