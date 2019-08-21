Bright sparks found at unlikely Bay schools

While the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists regional awards is renowned for its rich history of success and wealth of innovative ideas, it was an unlikely group of underprivileged youngsters who provided the flair for the prestigious awards on Friday.



Ndzondelelo High School pupils shone at the regional finals, scooping three gold awards, two special awards and flight tickets to the 2019 International Science Fair in Johannesburg in September...

