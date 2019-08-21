Putting a little science into big Bay cleanup

PREMIUM

More than 5,000 items of litter were collected from three sites around Port Elizabeth in a new pan-African initiative to tackle marine pollution.



The project, involving seven African countries, including SA, aims to quantify the volume of litter accumulating on our beaches and the banks of our rivers and estuaries, and identify problem items as a first step towards eradicating them...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.