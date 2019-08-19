Delectable ‘what’s for dinner’ ideas

The final event in the winter series of The Herald Cooking Masterclasses ended on a high note last week, with plenty of laughter around steaming pots of glorious food.

The Herald Cooking Masterclasses, organised in partnership with The Herald and Capsicum Culinary Studio Port Elizabeth, have been so popular that the classes have been sold out weeks in advance.

Capsicum Culinary Studio campus principal Beryldene Bain said the classes catered for foodies, aspiring cooks and anyone who had ever run out of “what’s for dinner” ideas.

“The Masterclasses offer an excellent place to find inspiration in the kitchen.

“Many participants rebook for the next series since they have such a fantastic time and go home with a brand new recipe to replicate for their family and friends,” Bain said.

The cherry on top is that participants are guided during the evening by a professional chef, who shares his or her unique recipes, ideas and cooking tips.

Each participant is also assisted by a student chef.

“The students’ assistance just takes some pressure off the participants.

“Our staff love being in the kitchen as they are passionate about making good food and they particularly love volunteering to assist with the Masterclasses,” Bain said.

The meal in the spotlight on Thursday was perfect for the winter weather: a hearty lamb curry cooked Cape Malay-style under the expert guidance of chef Donovan Miller.

“It went so well – everybody had an amazing time and had so much fun,” Miller said.

“With the lamb curry we made a side dish of yellow rice with raisins, and for dessert we had koeksisters and boeber, a traditional Cape Malay sweet, milky drink.”

To complement the meals, participants in all The Herald Cooking Masterclasses received a welcome drink, a chef’s apron, a basket of ingredients and a complimentary bottle of Vermont Wines proudly sponsored by 3Peaks Wine.

Water beverages during this series were supplied by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

Shelly Meyer, one of the participants in the latest series, said she particularly loved the Cape Malay cooking.

“It’s just been a lovely experience to be here with everybody and having a glass of wine while cooking.

“It truly brings a whole new dynamic to cooking.”

Martin du Plessis, who was cooking with his girlfriend, said: “It’s been an amazing atmosphere.

“I think the fun part of it all was to have your own experience making your own food, and enjoying the flavouring of your meal coming together.”

Other cuisines covered in the series included Portuguese, Greek and Mediterranean.

Keep an eye out for the next series in November.