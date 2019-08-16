Judges blast East Cape hospitals

Supreme Court of Appeal calls on health minister to urgently address dire situation

PREMIUM

In an unusual move, five judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal have asked health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to intervene and urgently address the dire situation in the Eastern Cape’s public hospitals.



The court also asked for their remarks to be brought to the attention of Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.