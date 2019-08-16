News

MBDA’s future up in the air

Knives out for agency that runs major projects in city

By Siyamtanda Capa and Nomazima Nkosi - 16 August 2019

The future of the Mandela Bay Development Agency is hanging in the balance, with the call by mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels to dissolve the entity gaining traction among some political parties.

The United Front says the agency’s work should be insourced, the EFF said it might support Daniels’ proposal while ANC councillor Andile Lungisa said the MBDA needed to be reconfigured...

