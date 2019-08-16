MBDA’s future up in the air
Knives out for agency that runs major projects in city
The future of the Mandela Bay Development Agency is hanging in the balance, with the call by mayoral committee member Marlon Daniels to dissolve the entity gaining traction among some political parties.
The United Front says the agency’s work should be insourced, the EFF said it might support Daniels’ proposal while ANC councillor Andile Lungisa said the MBDA needed to be reconfigured...
