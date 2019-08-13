Sars probes ex-prisons official over Bosasa ‘bribes’ of R1.2m

A former department of correctional services regional commissioner in the Eastern Cape is under investigation by the South African Revenue Services (Sars) for allegedly receiving bribes worth R1.2m from African Global Operations formerly known as Bosasa.



Nontsikelelo Jolingana was the regional commissioner based in East London when African Global subsidiary companies received tenders worth millions of rands from the department to install fencing, CCTV cameras and control rooms...

