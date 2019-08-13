Young woman to stand trial for killing would-be rapist
‘I did it to protect myself ’
A young woman who fiercely fought off a would-be rapist with a bread knife when she was just 18 is being prosecuted for his murder – three years after the state initially declined to take the case further.
While she is adamant that she did not mean to kill the man, Xolelwa Witbooi, 21, is unapologetic about having done everything in her power to protect herself...
