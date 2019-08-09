Another train burns in Cape Town

Two compartments of a train were completely destroyed in a fire at a Cape Town railway station on Friday.

Authorities said it was too early to determine what caused the blaze.

Jermaine Carelse of the City of Cape Town's fire department said that the fire was reported at around 3.45pm. The fire and rescue service immediately headed to the Van Der Stel railway station, in Somerset West.

"Two firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 12 staff members are currently on scene. The swift response from both Somerset West and Strand fire crews led to the fire being contained to two carriages. No injures have been reported," he added.

The fire was extinguished at 6.05pm.

"One motor coach and one carriage were completely destroyed by the fire. The scene was handed over to Prasa representatives," said Carelse.