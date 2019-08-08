The National Treasury is working out how much the National Health Insurance (NHI) will cost. It will release the information later.

The NHI bill was released at a media conference on Thursday by health minister Zweli Mkhize. It was welcomed by the World Health Organisation‚ the SA Medical Association‚ pharmacies‚ the Board of Healthcare Funders‚ representing some medical aids‚ and the Life Hospital group.

It aims to ensure free‚ high-quality health for all‚ as "one health system for one country".

Mkhize said the Treasury was working on a financing paper and there "would be a further update".

“We have made it very clear that NHI will give broad principles of what is involved. Treasury will come with the money bill.”

The health department's deputy director-general‚ Anban Pillay‚ explained that a payroll tax on both employers and employees‚ and a surcharge on personal income tax‚ would be used to fund NHI. This would be in addition to current taxes.