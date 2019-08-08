'She couldn't even read her own judgment' - EFF slams judge's Mkhwebane finding

The EFF has lashed out at a court ruling on Thursday which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa winning a key legal battle against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa found that Ramaphosa had complied with the remedial action prescribed in the public protector’s report against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

The EFF joined the case in support of Mkhwebane, arguing that Ramaphosa had to take immediate action against Gordhan as the pubic protector recommended.