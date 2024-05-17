News

Rhodes calls for support of student assistance campaign

‘Unlocking Futures’ project aimed at raising funds for those under financial strain

By Simtembile Mgidi - 17 May 2024

Rhodes University is leading from the front in tackling student debt and ensuring education remains the priority at the institution.

The university has called on corporations, alumni and the broader communities to support its new campaign aptly named “Unlocking Futures”...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
Detectives and specialist cops are coming back: Bheki Cele

Most Read