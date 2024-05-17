Rhodes calls for support of student assistance campaign
‘Unlocking Futures’ project aimed at raising funds for those under financial strain
Rhodes University is leading from the front in tackling student debt and ensuring education remains the priority at the institution.
The university has called on corporations, alumni and the broader communities to support its new campaign aptly named “Unlocking Futures”...
