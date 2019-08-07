Mission to put Nelson Mandela Bay musical talent on the map

PREMIUM

Two aspiring musicians from Kwazakhele are on a mission to put Port Elizabeth talent on the map with the use of a recording studio that is open to residents of Nelson Mandela Bay.



Sima Booi and Nkosinathi Rasi, both 27, founded Dockside Studios in early 2018 with the intention of giving young, aspiring musicians a platform to showcase their music...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.