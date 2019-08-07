DA opens case against Nqwazi about 'illegal reappointment' of Afrisec
A criminal case has been opened against acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi by the DA for what the party believes is the illegal re-appointment of Afrisec Strategic Solutions.
But Nqwazi said the company had never been reappointed by the municipality...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.