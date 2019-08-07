Zwide tennis players ready for junior tournament

Coach Mbulelo Lugogwana believes his charges can beat the best

PREMIUM

Five township tennis players will look to emulate their favourite stars when they compete at the Eastern Cape Nelson Mandela Bay Brian Bands Mini 2 tennis tournament this weekend.



The five youngsters, all of whom live and attend schools in Zwide, will represent their respective schools when they compete in the tournament to be held at the Port Elizabeth Lawn Tennis Club...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.