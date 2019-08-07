Zwide tennis players ready for junior tournament
Coach Mbulelo Lugogwana believes his charges can beat the best
Five township tennis players will look to emulate their favourite stars when they compete at the Eastern Cape Nelson Mandela Bay Brian Bands Mini 2 tennis tournament this weekend.
The five youngsters, all of whom live and attend schools in Zwide, will represent their respective schools when they compete in the tournament to be held at the Port Elizabeth Lawn Tennis Club...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.